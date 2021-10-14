The Williamson County Parks and Recreation department’s Therapeutics Division hosts a variety of recreation programs on an ongoing basis for children, adolescents, young adults and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
One of the most popular programs is the annual Fall Festival and Hayride. Scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, this event for ages 14 and up will feature a group hayride, dinner and dance with a DJ. Cost is $15 per participant.
This is a P.A.L.S. program (People At Leisure with Support), and a caregiver is required to stay with those needing assistance. (Caregivers are asked to register and pay if planning to eat.)
Advanced registration is required. For more information on this program and others, and to register, visit the WCPR website and click on the “Therapeutics” tab or contact [email protected], 615-790-5719, ext. 2033, or [email protected], 615-790-5719, ext. 2021.
The Recreation Complex is located at 1120 Hillsboro Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.