The nonprofit organization Waves will host its biannual fall fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 29, that will feature singer-songwriter Phil Vassar as well as an online auction.
Titled "An Intimate Evening with Phil Vassar," the event will focus on the musical talents of Vassar, who has writing songs for Jo Dee Messina, Tim McGraw and Alan Jackson, to name a few. All proceeds will benefit programming at Waves, a Williamson County nonprofit that helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities achieve their full potential.
“Waves hopes to bring a large audience to the event to share the history and message of the organization while enjoying the talented skills of Phil Vassar,” a Waves spokesperson said in a press release. “In 2015, Vassar was featured as one of the artists in the first Dueling Pianos fundraising event for Waves, and the organization is excited to have him return to the stage for another show.”
During this virtual event, attendees will hear stories from persons served through Waves, highlighting the services that are available to citizens with intellectual and developmental disabilities and close to 60 minutes of musical hits.
Vassar is currently celebrating 20 years of chart-topping hits with his “HITSteria Tour” and is taking time to perform for this charity benefit event. Song requests will be taken at the time of ticket purchases. Fans will also be given the opportunity to tip during the event through a text-to-give option.
Two tickets levels are available for purchase online at Waves website. A limited number of VIP tickets will be sold for $125. VIP ticket holders will receive a VIP gift basket the day of the event. Attendees will have the option to have their gift basket delivered within a 30-mile radius of downtown Franklin or pick their basket up at the Waves Administration Office on Oct. 29 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Only a limited amount of VIP gift baskets will delivered and it is on a first come, first serve basis for delivery. All other tickets will be sold at a price of $25.
The week leading up to the event, the community is invited to participate in an online auction that will also benefit Waves. Bidding will begin on Monday, Oct. 26, at 8 a.m. and will close at 10 the night of the event.
Waves programming includes an Early Learning Program and Adult Services Program. The Early Learning Program provides developmental therapy to children between the ages of 0 and 3. The Adult Services Program provides a Residential Program, Adult Day Services with two Day Centers in Franklin and Fairview, and job coaching/placement.
