Alzheimer’s Tennessee is offering free Silver Alert kits and will be hosting a presentation on wandering prevention Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 4:30-7 p.m. at Brighton Gardens of Brentwood.
Six out of 10 people with dementia will wander at some point, according to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, and the nonprofit is helping families prepare with the kit and the community workshop. Attendees can enjoy live music and an ice cream float, and senior care professionals will be on hand to answer any questions. Guests can pick up their free Silver Alert kit as they leave.
Alzheimer’s Tennessee volunteer advocates helped improve Tennessee’s response to wandering and lost seniors, according to the organization’s website. The new Silver Alert law took effect in July 2021, and it is already helping to find missing individuals who have wandered due to dementia, physical impairment or disability.
The TBI is tasked with oversight and creating a uniform statewide protocol for missing persons, including public alerts through media and on interstates, as well as posts on social media and coordination with local law enforcement.
The Silver Alert kit was designed by dementia care experts with input from law enforcement and search and rescue officials. The free kit includes tools and information to help care partners reduce the risk of wandering and increase the chances of finding a loved one who does wander.
Alzheimer’s Tennessee Inc. provides family support, offers community and professional education, advocates for the needs and rights of those with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, as well as research for its prevention, cure and treatment.
Call 615-376-5299 or 615-580-4244 for more information on the Aug. 24 event.
