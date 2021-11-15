Galileo Preparatory Academy, a private school for students in grades 6-12, will host a come-and-go style open house Saturday.
From 9 a.m. to noon, the school will give potential students a taste of its student-focused learning experience and provide parents an opportunity to meet the Galileo education leadership team, per a release.
The event will be held at the school’s soon-to-open location in Franklin, at 1010 Perrone Way. There will be games, activities, food and drink for the entire family.
In a press release, the school pointed out that one of the unexpected outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic was that parents and guardians of school-aged children have seen firsthand the challenges involved in their students’ education — and many now seek a more modern and customizable solution.
Galileo Preparatory Academy touts its plan, years in the making, to modernize primary education through integrated technology and personalized curricula in a flexible and creative environment.
Having opened more than 300 schools combined, the Galileo education leadership team brings practical knowledge of best practices and the latest in technological education to the table. Galileo’s flagship school is set to open right in the heart of Williamson County in January.
Galileo Preparatory Academy will operate on a hybrid class model ensuring each child has the freedom to explore new avenues of study, master a craft and learn at their own pace. Each Galileo family will work with a concierge to fully personalize a 12-month student learning schedule.
The school says the purpose-driven curriculum centers around four pillars — core studies, focus courses, dialogues and community service — designed to mold students into well-rounded future leaders.
To apply, visit galileopreparatoryacademy.com and click on the Connect tab.
To stay up-to-date on information sessions, important announcements and enrollment deadlines, follow Galileo Preparatory Academy on Facebook @GalileoPreparatoryAcademy or Instagram @GalileoPrepAcademy.
