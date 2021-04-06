Williamson County Schools will be hosting a series of Listen and Learn sessions through its partnership with Fostering Healthy Solutions, a consulting firm hired by the Williamson County Board of Education to help the district provide a safe learning environment for all students by creating a cultural strategy plan.
Through these sessions, which begin Friday and Saturday and run through June 5, FHS will solicit thoughts from families and others in the community and gather feedback as it relates to the culture of Williamson County Schools.
The sessions require attendees to register beforehand, and each session is limited to the first 100 people who register. The sessions will be open forums and comments will be limited to two minutes each, according to an article in InFocus.
Each virtual Listen and Learn session will be one hour long and cover the following questions:
- What changes would you like to see implemented for students and why?
- What changes would you like to see implemented for WCS?
Those interested in attending will be able to select between morning, midday and evening sessions in April, May and June. Registration links for each session will be released through InFocus the Tuesday prior to the meeting.
Click here to see dates for each Listen and Learn session. The registration links for the April 9-10 sessions are available now.
