Vanderbilt University Medical Center will establish the Brock Family Center for Applied Innovation, thanks to a $10 million donation from the family.
The gift comes from husband and wife John F. Brock III and Mary Brock and their three adult children: Rebecca Brock Dixon, John F. Brock IV and Major Brock.
The gift will “accelerate translation of discoveries and know-how to the public domain through commercialization and industry partnerships,” according to a press release. This includes accepting pitches from biotech and health tech startup companies looking to partner with VUMC.
The family has supported the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and the medical center as a whole for years, with a special interest in cancer research, according to the release. VUMC will also award The Brock Family Annual Innovator Award to celebrate top innovators in the coming years.
“We have a remarkable discovery engine and platform, and a substantial pipeline for patents and intellectual property licensing with the Center for Technology Transfer and Commercialization at Vanderbilt University,” said Jennifer Pietenpol, director of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. “However, we haven’t had robust capacity to assist our investigators who want to take technologies and know-how to create startup companies as commercial endpoints. The Brock Family Center for Applied Innovation will provide critical shared resources to launch companies and develop key industry and venture collaborations.”
John Brock III is the retired CEO of Coca-Cola European Partners, Mary Brock is a philanthropist and community leader, and Rebecca, John IV and Major currently serve on the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center Board of Overseers.
