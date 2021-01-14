Williamson Medical Center announced Thursday the addition of a new primary care physician to Williamson Medical Group.
Dr. Alessandra Glaser joined the WMG Family Medicine team on the WMC campus this month. She will assume care for the patients of Dr. John Thompson who wish to remain in the Franklin location, in addition to taking new patients. Dr. Thompson will be transitioning to the new WMG Nolensville clinic.
Glaser is board-certified in family medicine. She completed her residency at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., after receiving her medical degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Her alma mater is the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign where she majored in biology.
“WMG is proud to offer expert primary care services for the communities we serve,” said Williamson Medical Center CEO Donald Webb. “Dr. Glaser’s commitment to comprehensive, personalized care will make her an excellent addition to our leading group of health care providers.”
Before joining WMG, Glaser formerly worked as an emergency medicine physician in the TriStar Emergency Department in Spring Hill. Originally from Chicago, Glaser resides in Williamson County with her husband and two young sons.
“At Mayo, my mentor and residency director, Dr. Robert Bonacci, emphasized putting the patient's needs first,” said Glaser. “Interwoven with this, he said, was patient education. Once a patient understands their options of care, we are then better able to support them in their decision.
“I also left residency with evidence-based medicine and a collaborative work environment. I see this reflected in the WMG team and I am excited to be a part of it.”
Dr. Glaser’s office is located on the Williamson Medical Center campus at 4323 Carothers Parkway, Suite 505 in Franklin. She is currently accepting new patients ages 18 and over. Appointments can be made by calling (615)435-7780.
