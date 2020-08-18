Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mayor John Cooper announced on Tuesday that no fans will be allowed at Nissan Stadium through at least the month of September.
The news affects both the Tennessee Titans home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 20 and Nashville SC’s home matches against Inter Miami CF (Sunday, Aug. 30) Orlando City (Wednesday, Sept. 2) and Atlanta United (Saturday, Sept. 12).
“There’s certainly no denying that we wish we would be opening our home schedule on Sept. 20 in front of fans,” Titans president & CEO Burke Nihill said. “NFL football is a game meant to be played in front of a loud, cheering crowd and no one desires that outcome more than us. However, these are not normal times and as civic leaders in this great city, we understand and support Mayor Cooper and Metro Nashville Public Health Department’s decision today to delay welcoming fans into Nissan Stadium.”
In an email sent to Titans’ season-ticket holders Tuesday morning, Nihill said the team hopes to operate Nissan Stadium with limited capacity this season. Season-ticket holders can contact Titans Ticket Services for more information on how their season tickets will be affected.
“I can assure you of this: this virus will not deter us from our mission to bring you an exciting, competitive season of Titans football,” Nihill added. “We hope our fans can cheer us on in Nissan Stadium soon, and in the meantime, look forward to feeling everyone’s support and energy from home as we kick off the season with Monday Night Football, Sept. 14.”
The Titans and Nashville SC have been working on a “Safe Stadium Plan,” designed to provide a safe game-day experience for fans once they are allowed to attend games. The plan includes mandatory face coverings, socially-distanced seating arrangements, hand sanitizing stations and contactless faucets across the stadium.
Nashville played in front of fans – albeit a limited crowd – during two matches against FC Dallas last week.
“It’s hard to believe that almost six months ago, on Feb. 29, we welcomed 60,000 fans at our inaugural match in Major League Soccer, and even harder to realize the change our lives have endured since then,” Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre said.
“Whilst we all know the value of fans to their team, we believe that it’s important that we all take responsibility in fighting this virus by taking a responsible approach for the safety of everyone. That means wearing our masks and adhering to all CDC protocols, so together we can control it, minimize it and we all hope that as a result of this continued responsibility we will be able to welcome you back at Nashville SC matches in a safe environment soon.”
While the news was directed at the Titans and Nashville SC, Vanderbilt is also being encouraged not to have any fans at Vanderbilt Stadium through September as well.
“We’re against any large event that may be a super-spreader event,” Metro Coronavirus Task Force Chair Alex Jahangir said. "[The Titans and Nashville SC] should be an example for all.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
