Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley has a great deal in common with new teammate Jeffery Simmons.
Both were regarded as top-10 draft picks talent-wise but fell to the back half of the first round due to injury concerns. So, it’s no surprise that the two found common ground as Farley was rehabbing an injured back that kept him off the field for OTAs, rookie minicamp and team minicamp.
“I just told him about my experience,” Simmons said. “That's all I could really do. Just tell him what I've been through. The situation I was in, he was in. Give him kind of pointers of how he can control what he can control.
“He worked his tail (off) in rehab in getting back to what he can do on the field as fast as he could in his way.”
While Simmons missed the first seven games of his rookie season, it doesn’t look like Farley will be out of commission that long as he made his anticipated debut at training camp on Monday.
“It is just going to be working him back in and trying to make sure that he feels good and that the conditioning level is where it needs to be to be able to compete and get him through practice,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.
Farley practiced Monday for the first time since the Titans drafted him No. 22 overall in April. The 22-year-old corner has been rehabbing from offseason back surgery, his second in the last two years. The procedure was to fix a disc issue that flared up after a 2019 surgery to repair a different disc.
While he was eased into action, Farley participated in the individual drill part of the day and held out of the team portion. He also defended new teammate Julio Jones on a few drills too.
Although it’s just a small glimpse of what Farley truly adds to the Titans’ secondary, he made quite the first impression on not only Vrabel but his teammates as well.
"I like everything (about him),” cornerback Janoris Jenkins said. “He's young, fast, strong. He likes to learn and take coaching. When you get signs like that from a young guy, it all ties together to be a great player.
Added Vrabel: “I love coaching him…He has a great personality. I am excited to watch him play, and this was a great step in hopefully a long career here to get him out on the practice field.”
Farley is expected to factor heavily into the Titans’ plans at cornerback at some point. Jenkins, who was giving Farley tips here and there during practice, and second-year player Kristian Fulton, who was a camp standout himself on Monday with an interception and two more almost interceptions, will likely start the year as the starters on the outside.
Farley and third-round pick Elijah Molden could work themselves into the rotation as well. Either could start off in the slot and interchange with Fulton inside.
“He’s going to be part of this team, he’s going to be a big factor for the team, so I just feel like it’s my initiative as a veteran to come out, teach him ins and outs, and just work technique with him,” Jenkins said. “He looked pretty good.”
