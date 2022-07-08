One month after it was forced to shut down due to a lack of paperwork, the Thompson’s Station Farmers Market is set to reopen Tuesday at its familiar location at Homestead Manor at 4693 Columbia Pike.
The managers of the market, Daniel and Kasi Haire, made the announcement on their Facebook page earlier this week. The Thompson’s Station market will be open every Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Homestead Manor, a facility built in 1819 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The market began operating there last year after having been held at Sarah Benson Park its first six years.
“We can’t wait to be back in action, … to finish out our 2022 summer season,” the Facebook post reads. “Make plans to come out and shop for fresh veggies, home baked goods and unique arts and crafts.”
Town of Thompson’s Station officials closed the market in early June due to lack of a temporary use permit. The town had changed the way permits were acquired, and town planner Micah Wood said the Haires were notified in February of the new process. They ultimately received the permit after the town’s planning commission approved the request at its June meeting.
With its opening Tuesday, the farmers market will have a special promotion for kids in the area. It will be a Kids POP Club, in which youth can get a fresh fruit or vegetable sample, a produce activity sheet and $6 in POP Bucks to spend on their own fruit or vegetable. The promotion will continue the first Tuesday of each month until the market closes in October.
The Haires also said there are still openings for vendors, and those interested can visit here for information on how to apply. There is also a graphic with details included in the gallery with this article.
In addition to the one in Thompson’s Station, the Haires manage the farmers markets in Nolensville and Westhaven. All three accept EBT/Food Stamps, and even double the money EBT shoppers have to spend at the market — $10 charge on their EBT card, $20 to spend at the market.
