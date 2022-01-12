The Father Ryan Irish girls basketball team (7-1, 2-0) played spoiler on the road, defeating the Brentwood Academy Lady Eagles 36-23 (12-3, 2-1) Tuesday night.
“Hopefully this win is a confidence builder going forward,” said Father Ryan head coach Tony McLeod. “We have been up and down this year, and we know how great Brentwood Academy is. They are well coached.”
In the first quarter, Father Ryan started strong with 3-pointers and jumpers by senior Mary Mackie and sophomore Olivia McWright to grab the early lead, 11-5.
The Irish continued to score from downtown and in the paint in the second quarter with baskets by McWright, senior Ellie Bryan, senior Maria Derrick and junior Arin Nipp to keep the advantage 19-11.
In the third quarter, Father Ryan continued to make clutch baskets from long range and layups by sophomore Isabella Gavigan, senior Christine Quitalig and junior Arin Nipp to hold on 26-21.
Brentwood Academy could not complete a comeback in the fourth quarter due to shots just not falling for the Eagles. The Irish closed it out with free throws and 3-pointers by Nipp, freshman Abby Larkin and Mackie to win the contest, 36-23.
Father Ryan held Brentwood Academy to 23 points.
“I think that is what we have been known for over the years is our defense,” said Coach McLeod. “Our assistant coaches Coach (John) Sneed, Coach (Alexandria) Manes, Coach Cartello did a great job of getting the girls prepared. Tonight they really stepped up and rose to the occasion.”
Brentwood Academy’s leading scorer was junior Trinity Fields with nine points.
Father Ryan’s point leaders were Arin Nipp with 10 points and senior Mary Mackie with eight points.
“They have been our two leading scorers so far this year,” said Coach McLeod. “Mary can shoot it well and did a good job of getting us going early. Arin has really stepped her game up from last year to this year. She has been big for us, not only scoring, but also our leading rebounder. We are proud of the steps she has taken to be a better player.”
Brentwood Academy will face district rival Ensworth on Friday.
Father Ryan will host Lipscomb Academy Friday and Pope John Paul on Saturday.
“They are both tough region games,” said Coach McLeod. “I hope we play with the same energy and effort that we did tonight.”
