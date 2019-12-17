Father Ryan has named alumnus Ann Mullins the school’s director of athletics, effective immediately, according to president Jim McIntyre.
Mullins is the first female athletic director in the school’s history. She has served as the interim athletic director this school year after being named the associate director in May 2018.
“This is a special place with a long legacy of outstanding students, and I humbled by the trust the leadership has placed in me,” Mullins said. “I am looking forward to working with our coaches and the entire administration to build on our rich legacy, in and out of the classroom, to make this experience memorable and beneficial for all of our athletes.”
A 2003 FRHS graduate, Mullins will be responsible for sport oversight for all Father Ryan athletic programs in addition to athletic department support personnel. She will continue as head volleyball coach for the Irish, where she has led Father Ryan to the state semifinals three of the last four years.
Mullins had an accomplished college career in volleyball at Lipscomb University, which earned her induction earlier this year into the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Hall of Fame.
McIntyre said that as the school considered its options for this position, Mullins’ work as interim director made it clear that she was the best candidate.
“In interviewing coach Mullins about this position, it was evident that in her short time as interim director she had demonstrated her ability to manage this department effectively,” McIntyre said. “She has the respect of our coaches, the confidence of our administration and the commitment to our students’ development, both as athletes and people.
“Combine that with her coaching success and her appreciation for the Irish legacy, and we know we have a director who will enhance the experience for all our athletes. I am excited to work alongside Coach Mullins as we serve the student-athletes, coaches and families of Father Ryan.”
Mullins came to Father Ryan as head volleyball coach in April 2016, after leading Ensworth to the top level in the state’s Division II-AA.
She began her volleyball coaching career as a graduate assistant at Lipscomb University while getting her Master of Arts degree in learning and teaching. She then coached at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro before going to Ensworth in 2012.
“We are proud to welcome the first female athletic director in this school’s long and accomplished history,” principal Paul Davis added. “Coach Mullins has had a significant and positive impact on our programs and our students since she returned to the school four years ago. We are confident that her impact will only grow in this new role.”
A three-year all-state performer in high school, Mullins began her college career at the University of Tennessee. After two years at UT and an appearance in the NCAA tournament, Mullins transferred to Lipscomb University.
Three years later, she was the all-time digs leader in school and Atlantic Sun Conference history and was named to the All-Conference team all three years at Lipscomb. Her career was punctuated by leading her team to the 2007 conference championship and another appearance in the NCAA tournament.
She graduated from Lipscomb University in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.
Mullins became the executive director of Alliance Volleyball Club in 2018 and, as head coach, led the Alliance U18 team to the USA National Division Championship in Anaheim, Calif. in April 2018, the first national title for an Alliance team.
She has been coaching at the club level for the last 15 years, beginning at Impact in 2004. While there, Mullins was the assistant on the U17 team that won the USA National Division Championship in Dallas.
Mullins was a founding partner in Nashville One Volleyball, which was sold to Club West, where she was the co-director. In 2012, she became the assistant director at Alliance Volleyball.
Her four Nashville One teams all qualified for nationals, and her 18-1 team in 2013 at Alliance finished 12th overall in the open division. Her club teams finished in the top 20 in the nation in 2014 and 2015.
This post originally ran in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
