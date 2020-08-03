Leaders of Father Ryan High School on Monday said Colleen Maxson has been named interim director of campus ministry and student life.
Mason has been a member of Father Ryan’s theology department and has been active in the implementation of its campus ministry programs. In her new role, she succeeds five-year student life leader Elizabeth Elfers, who stepped down this year to raise her young children.
“Our Campus Ministry programs are core aspects of the Father Ryan experience,” President Jim McIntyre said in a statement. “Colleen’s commitment to and involvement in these programs have already made a difference for our students as well as our community service partners.”
Maxson has more than 13 years of teaching experience and came to Nashville from Cathedral Preparatory School in Erie, Pennsylvania. She earned her bachelor’s degree in theology from Gannon University in Erie.
“I have seen how vital the Campus Ministry programs are to this school, and I know that will only grow as our new House System begins this semester,” Maxson said. “ I am humbled by this opportunity, and I look forward to working with all of Father Ryan’s students in continuing to form lives of excellence through this important program.”
Father Ryan, founded in 1925 as the Nashville Catholic High School for Boys, is now a coed institution home to nearly 900 students. If offers grades 9 through 12.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
