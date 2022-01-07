Father Ryan High School President Jim McIntyre will step down at the end of the academic year to become president of Lake Highland Preparatory School in Orlando.
McIntyre arrived at Father Ryan as principal in 2005 and was named its first president in 2007.
Bill Stejskal, chairman of the Catholic school's board of trustees, said in a release the search to identify McIntyre’s successor is underway.
Lake Highland Prep is an independent private school serving 2,000 students from pre-K to 12th grade.
“Jim has been a strong advocate for Catholic education and a steady hand at the wheel building Father Ryan High School into a premier institution,” Nashville Bishop Mark Spalding said in the release. “I thank him for his dedication and faithful leadership, and I wish him well with this new opportunity.”
During McIntyre's tenure, Father Ryan expanded its campus, increased its enrollment, raised more than $40 million and received regional and national recognition for its programs, students and events. McIntyre is the longest serving head of school in Father Ryan history.
McIntyre came to Nashville from Cardinal Newman School in South Carolina, where he served as principal from 2000 to 2005. Prior to that, he worked at his alma mater, Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas, from 1992 to 2000. There, he served as a teacher, adviser and coach before becoming assistant academic dean in 1996.
McIntyre received his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of North Texas in 1991 and earned a master’s degree in educational administration from Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1996. He was a member of the Leadership Nashville Class of 2015 and served as president of the board of directors of the Tennessee Association of Independent Schools from 2018 to 2020.
Founded in 1925, the coeducational Father Ryan High School serves more than 875 students in grades 9-12. It is one of two diocesan high schools operating within the Diocese of Nashville, joining Pope John Paul II High School in Hendersonville.
