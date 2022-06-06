Father Ryan High School announced Friday its 2022 class of its Athletics Hall of Fame: eight athletes, one coach, three contributors and one team.
These athletes and leaders represent classes from 1942 to 2000 and were selected from more than 110 nominations submitted by the community.
They will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame in a special ceremony on Sept. 1 at Father Ryan, and will be the honorary captains at the school’s Sept. 2 home football game.
Ann Mullins, Director of Athletics, said that she was pleased with the response from the Father Ryan community.
“I am thrilled to read and talk about the nominees each year, and I am always touched by their stories and their accomplishments,” she said. “However, what truly stands out about each of these Hall of Famers is their humility and their emotional response to selection to the Father Ryan Athletics Hall of Fame. Their love for the school and the deep honor they feel over their selection speaks loudly to their experience at Father Ryan and their continued love of the school.
"I thank the Hall of Fame Selection Committee for their outstanding work and look forward to celebrating these men and women in September.”
The 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame members, their graduating class, and their sports are:
ATHLETES
Paul Barnard ’50, Baseball, Basketball
Joe Benedict ’63, Baseball, Basketball
Robert L. “Bobby” Berry ’42, Basketball, Football
Joe Crumby ’95, Basketball
Christy Csorna ’99, Cross Country, Track and Field
Michael J. Hooker ’74, Football, Track and Field, Wrestling
Jocelyn P. Robertson ’76, Basketball
Christina “Whit” Whitley ’00, Basketball, Volleyball
COACH
Bill Brunner ’77, Baseball
CONTRIBUTORS
Father Bill Fleming ’49, Teacher, Coach, Principal, Donor
Everett “Hosey” Holzapfel ’59, Athlete, Coach, Athletic Director
Chuck Meriwether ’74, Athlete, Coach, MLB Umpire, Sports Executive
TEAM
1973-1974 Girls Basketball Team, NIL Co-Champs
Full bios of the inductees and information about nominating candidates for future classes are available at www.fatherryan.org/hof
