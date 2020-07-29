A Williamson County resident and Father Ryan alum will be taking over the Irish hockey team.
Steven Henry, a 2014 grad of Father Ryan and a longtime assistant with the team, has been named the new head hockey coach.
He replaces Thomas Bernstein, who took the team to the GNASH Final Four the last two years, per a release. Bernstein will stay on as an advisor.
“Steven has hockey in his heart,” Father Ryan athletic director Ann Mullins said, “and a true passion for developing both the talent and the character of his players.
"His experience on the ice as a player and his ideas for the team will certainly continue the elevation of the sport at Father Ryan. I am pleased to see him at the helm of this outstanding Irish program.”
Henry, a 2018 Belmont grad, has experience in the political sector. He was the Deputy Campaign Manager to former Nashville Mayor David Briley in 2018. He founded Jigsaw, a communications and governmental relations firm, per the release.
He was the hockey team's captain as a student at Father Ryan also works with the school as its advisor for its Relay for Life committee through his board member status with the American Cancer Society's Tennessee Board of Directors. Henry also, per the release, spearheaded the opening of the Barcelona Soccer Academy in Nashville in 2019.
"I am honored to step into this new role leading the hockey program at my alma mater.” Henry said in a release. “While we will miss Coach Bernstein's leadership, I am excited to build on the strong foundation he has laid to make Father Ryan one of the premier high school hockey programs in the state.
"I look forward to working alongside our accomplished coaching staff to create a hockey experience for these committed student-athletes that is centered on faith, integrity, and competition."
