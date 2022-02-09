February can be cold, rainy and just plain drab at times, but this year it does have the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl for entertainment. And there are happenings and things of note in Williamson County as well during the second and shortest month of the year.
Sipping while you create
The Harpeth Hotel will be the site of a paint and sip event in partnership with Wine & Design Thursday and again Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. both days.
The Wine & Design team says it will guide participants through a fun and spirited painting tutorial. Tickets include art supplies and a food and beverage credit toward menu items from 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails, the Harpeth’s upscale on-site restaurant. Pre-registration is required for both dates, with special early bird pricing available to book here.
A musical benefit
East Brentwood Presbyterian Church has invited the community to “Baby Love,” a Valentine’s concert benefiting the Matthew 25 Food Bank (M25FB), Saturday from 4-5:30 p.m.
The music features Nate Strasser — piano virtuoso, composer and EBPC’s director of music — and singer-songwriter Briana Tyson in an array of romantic classics and modern selections from each decade over the past century. A release from the church says the afternoon will be sure to kick off your Valentine’s week in spectacular fashion and brighten your spirits mid-winter.
The price of admission is a donation in-kind of one of the following items for M25FB: diapers (especially sizes 4, 5, 6); baby wipes; small containers of Nido powdered milk; canned baby formula; small jars of baby food (which can also be donated via their Amazon Wish List); or a monetary donation via Venmo for the M25FB, an organization that provides food and essential items in the diverse Nashville neighborhood of Glencliff.
EBPC is at 9000 Concord Road at the corner of Wilson Pike and Concord Road in Brentwood. The concert will be followed by light refreshments. For more information, visit www.ebpctn.org or the EBPC Facebook page.
‘Stay’ a mainstay for Cupid’s day
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the husband and wife folk-rock duo Hemp & Denim will be releasing a new emotive single titled “Stay” Monday, Feb. 14.
The song, which appears on the Franklin couple’s debut full-length album, House of Love, is about genuine love and love is what everyone needs right now in this world, according to a press release. An accompanying lyric video will be released Valentine’s Day as well, illustrating the hardships and triumphs that come with any loving relationship.
After 35 years of marriage and working together as a duo, Hemp & Denim are reflecting on their romance and are able to share ways to keep the love burning for many years to come.
"There are many factors involved when a relationship is at its breaking point,” Hemp said through the release. “This song is a powerful plea to avoid a breakup. There could be promises of a brighter future if only they would stay together."
Ice cream for giving back
Through its Community Giveback Days, Hattie Jane’s Creamery has been supporting organizations throughout February that give back to their community.
The Franklin creamery and its other locations are donating 20 percent of purchases to Boys & Girls Club of America (Feb. 16 and 23).
Hattie Jane’s Creamery opened its Franklin location last May on Maddux Way near the intersection of Franklin Road and Lynnwood Way. Other locations are in Columbia, Murfreesboro and Nashville.
