College, Career and Technical Education programs play a huge role for students in the Williamson County Schools district, and that especially comes to light as February is recognized as CCTE month.
With 42 programs of study and 16 career clusters, the district's CCTE programs encourage students to explore their interests and strengths and see how those align with a future career. The courses combine classroom experience and real-world application by giving students the chance to use cutting-edge equipment and connecting them to internships.
There are 7,300 students in the district already taking advantage of these courses.
"This month presents another opportunity to showcase students and programs that are doing tremendous work to prepare young people for the future," Paula Chilton, WCS Career Coordinator and Strategic Partnership liaison, said in an InFocus article. "The unique world that is CCTE evolves like our ever-changing workforce. The CCTE courses in Williamson County Schools help prepare our students for these employment opportunities."
CCTE courses allow students to learn about numerous fields that are in high-demand, including cybersecurity and mechatronics.
"Our mission is to provide experience unlike any other," CCTE Director Dr. Jeremy Qualls said. "These experiences are highly important and could shape the future trajectory of a student. CCTE makes these experiences as real world as possible by collaborating with other programs of study, the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center and working with industry partners, mentors and coaches."
For more information about the district's CCTE programs, visit the WCS CCTE page.
