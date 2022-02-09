In recognition of Black History Month in February, Franklin Tomorrow’s FrankTalks lecture scheduled for Monday will focus on the theme “Significant Sites in Franklin’s African American History.”
A coffee social, sponsored by The Good Food Group, the local McDonald’s franchisee, will start at 9 a.m., with the program following at 9:30. The event will be held at the Williamson campus of Columbia State Community College, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike in Franklin.
On the panel will be Alma McLemore, president of the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County; local historian Thelma Battle; and the Rev. Kenneth Hill from Shorter Chapel A.M.E Church.
McLemore will tell of the renovations that have been completed at the McLemore House Museum in the Hard Bargain neighborhood. It will be open for regular tours this spring.
Battle will give an update on the Merrill-Williams House on Natchez Street, a historic home-place that was recently purchased by the African American Heritage Society through significant donations.
Hill will discuss the Green Book House, a Natchez landmark that was saved from demolition a couple of years ago through a purchase by Shorter Chapel, as well as the Natchez community in general.
Click here to RSVP for Monday’s FrankTalks.
FrankTalks is presented monthly by Renasant Bank and its sustaining partner, Williamson Medical Center.
