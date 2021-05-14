Williamson County will receive federal disaster assistance following severe weather and flooding that impacted the state from March 25 through April 3 2021.
According to a Williamson County Emergency Management Agency news release, the Major Disaster Declaration will provide the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance program to impacted Williamson County individuals and households.
The declaration also allows Williamson County jurisdictions to seek reimbursement through FEMA’s Public Assistance program for emergency response measures and the repair and replacement of disaster-damaged facilities and infrastructure.
U.S. Small Business Administration is also offering low-interest loans for businesses and residents in Tennessee. Williamson County is eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.
Residents can find more information about the program or sign up for assistance here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.