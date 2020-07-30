The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry will administer federal grant funds to help communities make their homes safer and more defensible from wildland fire.
“We all have a role in fire prevention,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher said in a press release. “Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grants fund initiatives such as community outreach, education and emergency planning. Those along with activities that can minimize the likelihood of wildland fire, such as prescribed burning or forest thinning, make communities safer.”
Cities, towns and communities at risk from wildland fires are eligible to apply. Each applicant must develop a Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP). This 100% reimbursement grant offers up to $20,000 in funding for areas to implement wildfire hazard mitigation, prevention and community education projects outlined in their CWPP.
The Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant awarded $110,000 in 2019 to assist 16 communities develop Wildfire Protection Plans, implement projects to reduce wildfire risks, and facilitate best practices as a Tennessee Fire Adapted Community. These communities worked to minimize the need for extensive protection actions and to safely accept wildland fire as part of the surrounding landscape.
Applications for the Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant open Saturday and close Sept. 4. Applications must be submitted to the assistant district forester in the applicant’s area.
A list can be found at www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/staff.html.
For more information about the grant, visit www.burnsafetn.org.
