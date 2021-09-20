A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District, alleging a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act following the governor's executive order allowing the opting out of masks in schools.
The suit was filed by parents of an unidentified 13-year-old Williamson County Schools student who has down syndrome and an unidentified 7-year-old Franklin Special School District student who has type-1 diabetes, on behalf of those children and all students with disabilities.
The complaint argues that Gov. Lee's Executive Order 84 which allows students to opt out of local mask mandates violates the rights of children with disabilities and the under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, exposing them to harm as the public health crisis continues.
"Such an opt-out—exercised by large numbers of students—is so gaping that it has nullified the rights of students with disabilities who require masking of others in order to enjoy safe, fundamental, non-discriminatory access to their public institutions," the complaint reads.
"Accordingly, court action is necessary to institute a mask mandate without a purely voluntary opt-out. This will eliminate the barrier to safe access created by Executive Order 84, and the stance of Williamson County Board of Education and Franklin Special School District, by modifying rules, policies and practices."
Thousands of students across the county have been opting out of the mask mandate.
"The Plaintiffs have requested universal masking as an accommodation for their children with a disability," the complaint continues. "The necessity for such masking is greater now than ever. Yet Governor Lee’s Executive Order and the policies of Williamson County Board of Education and the Franklin Special School District allowing parents to opt-out of a universal mask mandate policy subjects children with certain disabilities to serious illness or even death by exercising their fundamental, non-discriminatory right to access their public institutions."
The plaintiffs are asking for a court injunction to stop the executive order from being enforced, as well as seeking to have a universal mask policy ordered for all students and staff in both districts and declaring that the actions of the governor and the districts violates the ADA.
The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee last week. On Monday night the Williamson County School Board voted to renew a temporary mask policy through the end of the year, although students can continue to opt out per the governor's order.
