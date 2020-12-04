The coronavirus pandemic may have placed a number of restrictions on planned activities this year, but the lights are shining once again for Franktown Open Hearts.
That would be those illuminating at the Williamson County Ag/Expo Center where Franktown is holding its third annual Festival of Lights. For $25 a carload, friends and families can drive through a display of lights stretching for more than a mile set to classic holiday music.
It’s an ideal social distancing holiday activity benefiting Franktown Open Hearts, a local nonprofit that works with inner-city youth. Franktown is involved in the lives of over 150 young men and woman from Franklin's at-risk neighborhoods. Whether playing a game of basketball, providing a home-cooked meal, or helping with homework, it is making a difference in young peoples' lives.
The Festival of Lights is open every night from 5-9, rain or shine, through Dec. 26. Click here to purchase tickets online. The Ag Center is located at exit 61 off Interstate 65 in Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.