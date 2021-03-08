The Lotz House in Franklin will host the reenactors from the 33rd Alabama regiment Friday and Saturday at its location on Columbia Avenue.
The fifth annual Living History event will provide educational interaction with visitors on the life of the soldiers — both Federal and Confederate — and the stories of the Battle of Franklin held Nov. 30, 1864.
“We are very excited to host our Living History event for the fifth year at Lotz House,” said Lotz House Executive Director Thomas Y. Cartwright. “We had a tremendous response in December for this interactive family event and the live reenactors will provide entertaining learning opportunities.”
Visitors will see how the soldiers camp-out, learn about their lifestyle and witness the stories they tell from the historic battle.
The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, rain or shine. Guided tours of the Lotz House will also be available at $12 per person. For more information, call 615-790-7190 or visit www.lotzhouse.com.
