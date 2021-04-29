To help celebrate older Americans through the month of May, FiftyForward will be holding a variety of activities beginning Saturday.
Established in 1956, FiftyForward supports, champions and enhances life for those 50 and older. It has two lifelong learning centers in Williamson County and five in Davidson County. It offers classes including health and wellness, arts, technology, virtual programming and engaging volunteer opportunities.
“We are excited to invite the community to join us for a month-long initiative to highlight older adults in Middle Tennessee, feature their inspiring stories of resilience and showcase how FiftyForward works to build communities of strength,” FiftyForward CEO Sallie Hussey said in a press release.
“As an agency we are dedicated to advocating for older adults by celebrating and elevating their stories.”
COVID-19 gave everyone a new glimpse at some harsh realities. The year was especially tough on older adults and their family members.
FiftyForward saw an increase of calls for help to its resource line by approximately 400%. Many of these calls related to lack of technology to gain resources including food.
In addition to connecting individuals with community services, FiftyForward Fresh/Meals on Wheels delivered 27,299 meals and safety checks to adults in the community who needed assistance.
FiftyForward’s celebration of older Americans begins Saturday with a kick-off event, followed by a targeted giving campaign, and concludes with a soiree. Click here to learn more.
May 1
Beep & Feast: The month begins with a drive-through food festival, highlighting local restaurants from the communities FiftyForward serves. The event will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the FiftyForward Patricia Hart Building (174 Rains Ave.) parking lot.
The catered meals will be an offering of several community restaurants including Blue Crab Shack, Cocorico Cuisine, Douglas Delights, Oliver’s Icebox and Zulema’s Kitchen.
May 11-14
65 Hours of Giving: Since FiftyForward has been serving the Nashville community since 1956, this fundraising campaign will feature stories from Middle Tennessee’s older adults and mark the nonprofit’s 65th anniversary, with 65 Hours of Giving (www.FiftyForward.org).
May 20
Stay-at-Home Soiree: To close the month, the organization will gather its closest friends to celebrate the mission and look forward to the work planned for 2021. Patrons and benefactors will be honored with a catered meal delivered to their home. The meals will be catered by G Catering.
