The City of Brentwood will hold their final 2021 Summer Concert Series event on Sunday featuring Rubik’s Groove.
Over the past two months, the City has held three concerts featuring the Bicho Brothers, Six Wire and Tim Akers and the Smoking Section who performed at the last event, which was also the city’s July 4 Red, White, and Boom celebration.
Thousands of community members from across Williamson County have come out and made the events a success, and the city is hoping that thousands more will help close out the 2021 celebrations.
“The concerts in the park are an amazing tradition,” Brentwood Vice Mayor Nelson Andrews told the Home Page earlier in the summer. “This has been going on since the early 90s, and last year is the first year that I’m aware of that we’ve ever had to cancel shows, other than weather, so coming back, this feels like coming back home. Just getting everybody out here for the fun and the fellowship and the music...it’s just a great day for our community.”
Sunday’s event will take place from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at Crockett Park, and more information can be found here.
