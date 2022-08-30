The Tennessee Titans have until 3 p.m. on Tuesday to submit their final 53-man roster to the NFL.
Cuts began on Monday with three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern, who lost his starting job to rookie Ryan Stonehouse. Tennessee also parted ways with defensive backs Adrian Colbert and Tyree Gillespie and offensive linemen Willie Wright and Hayden Howerton.
The most intriguing position groups to watch include wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line and the secondary. Listed below is who we believe will make the Titans’ 53-man roster:
QB (two):
- Ryan Tannehill
- Malik Willis
There’s nothing Logan Woodside does that Willis doesn’t do better. Should anything happen to Tannehill, Willis’ speed, elusiveness and arm talent give the Titans the best chance to win.
RB (four):
- Derrick Henry
- Dontrell Hilliard
- Hassan Haskins
- Tory Carter
Henry is primed to return healthy and reclaim his spot as the top running back in the NFL. Hilliard did enough last season (56 carries, 350 yards, two TDs, 19 receptions, 87 yards) to earn a spot in 2022. Although Haskins averaged only 2.5 yards per carry in the preseason, he gives Tennessee a big, physical back (he’s 6-foot-2, 228 pounds) to spell Henry in short-yardage situations. Carter will be the starting fullback after the Titans parted ways with Khari Blasingame in the offseason.
WR (five):
- Robert Woods
- Treylon Burks
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
- Kyle Philips
- Racey McMath
This is where the first tough decision lies: Do the Titans keep five or six wide receivers? Given the injury issues of the position group last year, not many would question carrying six into Week 1. However, this year’s 1 through 5 holds up a lot stronger than that of last season, on paper at least. Woods is the No. 1 by default, while Westbrook-Ikhine could be a nice transitional No. 2 until Burks is ready to jump into a starting role. Philips is the slot man and presumed punt returner while McMath adds a vertical, home run threat. If a sixth is kept, look for Dez Fitzpatrick to edge out Mason Kinsey, despite Kinsey having enjoyed the better training camp.
TE (four):
- Austin Hooper
- Chig Okonkwo
- Geoff Swaim
- Tommy Hudson
Hooper is miles better than what the Titans had last year. He should make an immediate impact on the passing game. Okonkwo looked impressive during camp and the preseason. He could fill that Jonnu Smith-type role by the end of the year. Swaim and Hudson are nice complementary pieces and could contribute in the blocking game.
OL (nine):
- Taylor Lewan
- Aaron Brewer
- Ben Jones
- Nate Davis
- Nick Petit-Frere
- Dillon Radunz
- Dennis Daley
- Jamarco Jones
- Corey Levin
Offensive line is anyone’s guess behind the five starters: Lewan, Brewer, Jones, Davis and Petit-Frere. Monday’s trade for Daley all but assures he will be on the 53-man roster, and Radunz appears to be an insurance policy at guard. Jones and Levin should be swing linemen who plug up any holes in case of injury.
DL (six):
- Denico Autry
- Jeffery Simmons
- Naquan Jones
- Teair Tart
- Demarcus Walker
- Da’Shawn Hand
This year’s defensive line could be scary good. Autry and Simmons are the unquestioned starters while Jones and Tart are nice rotational pieces. Walker clearly impressed during the preseason and could be used as a solid situational edge rusher. Hand was also impressively strong during the preseason. Having six big bodies along the defensive line should help keep everyone fresher than otherwise as the season wears on.
OLB (five):
- Bud Dupree
- Harold Landry
- Rashad Weaver
- Ola Adeniyi
- David Anenih
If Dupree is back to his pre-ACL-tear form, this group could be one of the tops in the league. Landry should build off his impressive 2021 and benefit from having a healthy Dupree on his opposite side. Weaver, who had a heck of a preseason, could be a nice change-of-pace linebacker and provide a little more speed around the edge. Adeniyi earned his keep last season and should be a solid special teams contributor again this year. Anenih was one of Tennessee’s standouts of the preseason and proved he can play in the NFL. If the Titans don't keep him around, he quickly could be snatched up by another organization — like Wyatt Ray was last year.
ILB (four):
- Zach Cunningham
- David Long
- Chance Campbell
- Joe Jones
Cunningham and Long form a great 1-2 punch up the middle. Campbell showed some good signs during the preseason, and he could be a solid play in coverage. Jones’ impressive performances against Tampa Bay and Arizona likely earned him a spot in the final 53. Dylan Cole wouldn’t be a surprise here either.
CB (six):
- Kristian Fulton
- Caleb Farley
- Roger McCreary
- Elijah Molden
- Chris Jackson
- Greg Mabin
The training camp battle between Farley and McCreary was by far one of the more entertaining to watch. Both had their moments and Mike Vrabel is likely comfortable with either one starting opposite Fulton. Molden hasn’t practiced much the last week or so, but he should be fine once the season starts. Jackson has played in 23 games over the last two years and is as good of a depth corner as Tennessee could hope for. Mabin has been up and down, but with the injury issues the secondary has had lately, it would behoove the Titans to keep an extra corner on hand.
S (five):
- Kevin Byard
- Amani Hooker
- Ugo Amadi
- Theo Jackson
- Lonnie Johnson
Depth behind Byard and Hooker has been a concern given the number of safeties the Titans brought in during training camp. Jackson had a fine preseason and could be brought along slowly. Johnson and Amadi both have versatility that could serve Tennessee well, especially in nickel packages.
K (one):
- Randy Bullock
P (one):
- Ryan Stonehouse
LS (one):
- Morgan Cox
