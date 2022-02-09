Gov. Bill Lee has promoted top aide Butch Eley to deputy governor.
Eley, a businessman who was executive director of Lee’s transition team and has worked for the administration since the 2019 inauguration, will retain his title as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration.
He succeeds Lang Wiseman as deputy governor. Wiseman recently joined law firm Baker Donelson.
Eley’s first position in the administration was chief operating officer. He later became finance commissioner. In the private sector, Eley was chief growth officer at DBI Services and founder of Infrastructure Corp. of America.
“For the past three years, Butch has played a pivotal role in our strong economic recovery and in maintaining Tennessee’s reputation for conservative fiscal management,” Lee said in a release. “His extensive public and private sector experience will continue to add enormous value as we invest strategically in infrastructure, education and other priorities to serve Tennesseans and support our state’s growth."
