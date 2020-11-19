The Tennessee Department of Agriculture now has a tool to find your Christmas tree from a local farm.
Christmas tree farms sell between Black Friday and Christmas Eve, but some are open as early as Nov. 21, according to a release.
“Picking out a Christmas tree is a special event for families here in Southwest Tennessee,” Duncan Christmas Tree Farm owner Vicky Goodrum said. “Our tree varieties include Leyland cypress, Frasier fir, Blue Ice cypress, and cedars. In addition to the perfect tree, families can enjoy hayrides, hot chocolate, spiced cider, and a visit with Santa.”
Many farms offer pre-cut trees or will even bale and help load your tree for a stress-free ride home. Call ahead to make sure you bring the right tools, including straps to secure your tree.
Christmas Tree farms have adjusted to keep visitors safe this year. From limited building capacity and mobile checkout areas to sanitizing stations and plastic barriers, visitors can still make holiday memories with their family this Christmas season.
“Our greatest concern this season is keeping our customers, workers, and family safe,” owner Dawn Gray of Wildwood Christmas Tree Farm in Woodbury said. “Our online store allows customers to purchase trees and other items in advance. Customers can remain in their vehicles while we deliver their items and tie their tree to the top.”
Visit Pick Tennessee's website at www.picktnproducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app under Fun and Education to find a local Christmas tree farm near you. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about local activities, seasonal recipes, and products.
