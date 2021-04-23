The Williamson County Animal Center has joined with Petco Love, a national nonprofit working to lead and inspire change for animals, and animal welfare groups across the country on a shared mission to help reunite lost pets with their families should they ever go missing.
The announcement was made Friday, which is National Lost Dog and Cat Awareness Day, through a press release from the Animal Center. According to industry statistics, one in every three pets will go missing in their lifetime.
Petco Love Lost is a new searchable national database that uses patented facial recognition technology to make finding lost pets quicker and easier. This simple-to-use tool will be easily accessible to participating animal organizations nationwide, as well as any pet parent or person who finds a lost pet. Uploaded photos of a missing dog or cat are immediately scanned to determine whether the lost pet is at a participating shelter or with a neighbor in the community.
“Every day, we have lost pets come into the shelter,” said Ondrea Johnson, director of Williamson County Animal Center. “We know pets can escape quickly through an open gate, bolt during a storm or catch a scent. Whatever the reason, we work to return them home as quickly as we can. Petco’s Love Lost facial recognition system is an invaluable new tool for reuniting pets with owners here in Williamson County.”
Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, added: “We know that one in three pets goes missing in their lifetime, an estimated 10 million pets each year, and we’re not OK with that. That gives us 10 million reasons why we created Petco Love Lost, because we believe nothing is more important than keeping people and pets together for a lifetime of love. Together with WCAC, our goal is to keep pets where they belong — at home, with you.”
To learn more about Williamson County Animal Center, visit www.adoptwcac.org and follow #WCAnimalCenter. If you’ve lost or found a pet, Petco Love Lost is here to help get them home.
Visit www.petcolovelost.org or join the conversation @PetcoLoveLost on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter via hashtags #PetcoLoveLost and #LoveandFound.
