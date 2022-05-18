An investigation is still underway to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a house in College Grove Monday night.
The residents of the home at 6810 Flat Creek Road were away at the start of the fire, and no one was injured. By the time fire crews from six different stations had arrived, the house was highly engulfed in flames.
Family members who live in the house next door heard cracking and popping of the fire’s beginning and called 911.
The house next door is the former Old Reed’s Store that dates back to 1862, and the property includes a historical marker. That house was not damaged.
