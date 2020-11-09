Just in time for the holidays, First Citizens National Bank is collecting non-perishable food items to benefit local organizations in the Williamson County Community. FirstCNB’s financial centers will be collecting items Nov. 9-13.
The Spring Hill Financial Center will benefit One Gen Away, the Cool Springs/Franklin Financial Centers will benefit Grace Works and the Nolensville Financial Center will benefit Nolensville Food Pantry.
FirstCNB opened its doors in Dyersburg, Tennessee in 1889 with a mission to give back and change the communities it serves. There are now 26 locations in 11 Tennessee counties. As stated on their website, FirstCNB’s tree logo represents exactly what the bank is about: strong roots, substantial branches, and a primary focus on serving by being people centered.
First Citizens National Bank’s mission statement is, “As an independent financial service provider since 1889, our mission is to attract, develop, and retain high performing, ethical teammates creating a Customer Centric organization that delivers superior shareholder returns.” This statement has never been more true as the bank weathered the storms of 2020. Chairman and CEO Jeff Agee stated, “Our creative, innovative First Citizens team continues to combat all these unknowns with a gritty ‘can do’ attitude and a relentless desire for excellence. Our team is armed with a fortress strong strategic plan with actions specifically designed for key areas including teammates, customers, shareholders, capital, asset quality, earnings, and risk management. We are People Centered and Unbelievably GOOD.”
For more information about the food bank, including locations and operating hours, visit https://www.FirstCNB.com/.
