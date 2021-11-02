First responder agencies across Williamson County are currently hiring for a variety of full time and part time positions.
Those job openings include the City of Franklin who are hiring police officers with annual salaries of $44,000-$50,000 and firefighter positions beginning at $40,040.
The City of Brentwood has multiple openings for police officers and firefighters with annual salaries of $42,000-$47,000 depending on experience, and the Town of Nolensville is hiring a part-time firefighter.
The City of Fairview is hiring police officers for an annual salary of $34,632-$50,460 and firefighters for an annual salary of $34,633-$50,454.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is hiring deputies for their detention division with a starting hourly rate of $18, and school crossing guards are being hired for $19 per hour.
The county is also hiring emergency communications dispatchers for $17.21 per hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.