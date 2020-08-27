First responders have deployed to hard-hit Louisiana after Hurricane Laura made landfall on the Gulf Coast of the state at around 1 a.m. on Thursday.
The storm has brought flooding and strong winds throughout the state, and as previously reported, crews from Middle Tennessee were preparing to deploy on Wednesday if the request was issued and now they are on the road.
According to a Williamson County Emergency Management Agency news release, first responders from Brentwood Fire and Rescue, Franklin Fire Department and the WCEMA deployed Thursday morning to Louisiana as part of Tennessee Task Force 2.
They will stage in Baton Rouge, La., alongside other emergency personnel from Middle Tennessee and other areas until they receive their specific assignments.
Brentwood and Franklin firefighters will be responsible for urban search and rescue, and water rescue, while WCEMA personnel will assist with communications.
BFR personnel include Battalion Chief Scott Ellis, Division Chief Nick Adams and Engineer Derek Hershner, Franklin Fire personnel include Lt. Jonathan Gill and Firefighters Rob Thomas and Todd Wilson, and Sean Cothron, John Coulter and Daniel Kelly are representing WCEMA.
The county said that all personnel received a COVID rapid test at Nashville Special Operations Center before the Thursday morning deployment from Nissan Stadium.
The team could serve up to a 14-day deployment, with the ability to spend four days in what the county is calling "primitive conditions."
The City of Brentwood held a Facebook Live chat with BFR Firefighters as they drive to Louisiana which can be views in full below.
