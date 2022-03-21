Soon after Valencia Breckenridge had begun her new role as CEO for GraceWorks Ministries, she paid a visit to city of Franklin Mayor Ken Moore.
Just strolling through City Hall toward his office, she knew she had made the right choice in moving south from her home in Chicago. She sensed the collaborative spirit in her meeting with the mayor, a spirit that only grew throughout her introduction to Franklin and all of Williamson County.
“In my 30 years of nonprofit experience, I have never experienced the collaborative outpouring of support as I felt here,” Breckenridge said. … “What I found here were people from all walks of life, from all sectors, from all levels of influence who collectively and collaboratively came together to offer their support.
“The amazing thing about Franklin is, as a fast-growing city it has an influx of people from all around the country. Yet that collaborative, inclusive culture remains surprisingly consistent. The care remains genuine and the people sincere.”
Breckenridge, who came to GraceWorks in 2016, shared these thoughts as one of 12 speakers at the first TEDxFranklin held Saturday at the Franklin Theatre. Breckenridge was among a range of speakers, from a couple of high school students to a longtime community leader, from a cellist and chamber musician to a marketing professional and advocate for seniors.
The event came together over the past several months as Jacquie Jordan, a newcomer to Franklin from California, served as curator and lead organizer. She had help from staff at her TVGuestpert consulting firm, speaker coaches and various volunteers.
"My belief is that Franklin is so attractive because of the community, the creativity and collaboration,” Jordan said. “I am so proud of all the speakers from age 17 to 70, the many volunteers, and the community at large for co-creating such a fantastic event to share so many ‘Big Ideas Worth Spreading!’ (the philosophy behind TED Talks).
"I am honored to be receiving great feedback from the community and attendees about our TEDxFranklin inaugural program, and I see many shining stars in the local speakers and feel that I have not heard the last from our community on their many ‘Big Ideas!’”
In addition to Breckenridge, whose topic was “Unlikely Bedfellows: Public and Private Partnerships,” the event’s final segment featured Franklin businessman and community advocate Calvin LeHew (“What Life Taught Me about Manifesting”) and actress and TV personality Marla Maples (“Faith Over Fear in Difficult Times”).
Two high school students led off the program as a Battle Ground Academy junior spoke to “The Power of Words” and Franklin Classical senior William Brittain did so to “Lost Art of Literature: In a World of Instant Gratification.” Dr. Joanna Dodd Massey of New York (“Culture Shock: Five Generations Surviving Each Other While Trying to Change the World”) and Franklin resident Jenny Black (“The Slow Drip of Media Trauma”) followed.
Franklin native Mary Grace Bender, founder of the Nashville Chamber Music Society, performed on her cello “The Swan” from the classical piece Carnival of the Animals, and then spoke to “How Music Is Language that Transcends Generations.”
Amy LaGrant, a Franklin resident who founded BrandMettle marketing firm, was among a group of speakers from the event’s middle section. She presented “One Journey to Create a New World for Dementia.”
Others were Bob Hutchins (“From Ambiguous Loss to Tragic Optimism: Journeying Together Through Collective Grief”), Landon Starbuck (“Stopping the Epidemic of Child Trafficking and Exploitation”) and Peter Alessandria (“Coffee Mugs and Refrigerator Magnets: Five Important Things I’ve Learned About Forgiveness”).
