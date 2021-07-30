Nashville Post sports reporter Michael Gallagher is joined by Post intern Austin Wright and Broadway Sports Titans analyst Mike Herndon to discuss what to expect from Shane Bowen in his first official year as full-time defensive coordinator.
The trio also debate whether the pass rush or secondary is under more pressure this season and they each pick one new player on the Titans defense to have the best 2021 season.
You can follow Mike Herndon on Twitter @MikeMiracles or read his work at Broadwaysportsmedia.com
