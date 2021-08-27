Post sports reporter Michael Gallagher is joined by Chase McCabe from 102.5 The Game to discuss takeaways from Tennessee's preseason win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
They also discuss which players/position group they're most excited to watch this season, touch on who benefited the most from training camp/preseason and give their confidence level in Sam Ficken.
You can follow Chase McCabe on Twitter @ChaseOnGame and you can listen to him on Darren, Daunic & Chase Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 102.5 The Game.
