The Post sports team is joined by Luke Worsham of A to Z Sports. The trio debates if this is the best receiver group the Titans have ever had and give their thoughts on who will earn roster spots behind A.J. Brown, Julio Jones and Josh Reynolds.
They also discuss if this is the year Ryan Tannehill finally gets his due and touch on Tennessee's kicking battle as well as address Dillon Radunz's standing with the team.
You can follow Luke Worsham on Twitter @luke_worsham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.