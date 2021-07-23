On Episode 3 of First & Tenn, the Nashville Post sports team is joined by WKRN sports anchor Kayla Anderson to discuss expectations for first-year Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing.
The trio also debate whether A.J. Brown or Julio Jones will have the better 2021 season and weigh in on which Titans' player will be the team's offensive MVP.
You can also listen to the audio only podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Follow Kayla Anderson on Twitter and at check out her work at WKRN.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.