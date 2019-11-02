The 2019 Williamson County football playoffs are officially underway, and the WillCo teams set to participate now know their first-round opponents for the start on Friday, Nov. 8.
Region 6-6A winner Brentwood will host McGavock to open the playoffs, while Ravenwood will host an 8-2 Stewarts Creek.
Independence is going to head to Smyrna, and Franklin will travel to Cane Ridge to start its playoff bracket.
In 5A, 5-5A winners Page will host Hunters Lane, while Summit will head to Gallatin.
4A region runner-up Nolensville is going to face Macon Co. at home.
In 3A, Fairview will host Giles Co.
For D-II AA competition, region champs Christ Presbyterian Academy will host Knoxville Webb next Friday
Franklin Road Academy will host Northpoint Christian, and Battle Ground Academy will face off against First Assembly Christian School at home.
Lipscomb Academy will head to Boyd Buchanan to start their playoff journey.
WillCo has no competitors in D-II AAA, as Brentwood Academy and Father Ryan both missed the cut this year in a smaller bracket of competitors.
