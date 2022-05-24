Spring Hill Alderman Matt Fitterer will officially kick off his campaign for State House Representative of District 92 on Saturday, June 4.
Fitterer’s campaign kick-off will be hosted at Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on 2076 Wall St. in Spring Hill from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., a brief program will commence during which Fitterer will share his vision for the state and for his district.
The event will present an opportunity for supporters and District 92 residents to meet Fitterer, his family and his friends, as well as other elected officials. Food and beverages will be complimentary with no RSVP required. All are welcome to attend.
Fitterer is running in the Republican Primary against incumbent Todd Warner and former County Commissioner Jeff Ford. The race also currently features Democratic candidate Angela Hughes.
As an alderman on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in Spring Hill, Fitterer's campaign says he has proven prolific as a public servant in town with 40 pieces of legislation under his belt since reaching the political scene in 2015. He chairs the Budget and Finance Committee and is member to the Planning Commission. He previously chaired the Transportation Advisory Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.