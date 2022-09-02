Fall brings lots of chances for fun in the Middle Tennessee area. From a fest at a spooky old mansion to a geocaching expedition to the chance to check out some cool heavy machinery, there’s plenty for the family to get into.
As part of a fall series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here are a few ideas for spending time together over the next couple of weeks:
September Sundown Concert Series
At Centennial Park in Nashville, there’s a free family-friendly concert series starting this weekend. It’s a great chance to get out with the kids for a low-key time on the holiday weekend.
At the September Sundown Concert Series on Sept. 2, bring the whole crew out to check out Elissa Sun, Teddy & The Rough Riders, Dylan LeBlanc and more.
Touch-A-Truck at Adventure Science Center
Adventure Science Center is hosting a free Touch-A-Truck event on Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your truck lovin’ babies out to check out all the heavy machinery utilized in the construction industry and chat with the folks who operate them.
Rose Mont Fest
At this free festival, you can check out the beautiful historic Rose Mont mansion in Gallatin. It’s a lovely spot to soak in Greek revival architecture, but the Halloween fans among your family might like the spooky ghost stories about the place best. Normally tours cost a little money, so this is a great way to check it out for free.
Green Hills Park Festival
Bring the family out for a free screening of Moana at the Green Hills Park Festival.
The fest starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 and the movie will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be food and other fun activities.
Geocaching At The Farm
At Stoney Creek Farm, they’re hosting a geocaching event, where the whole family can come look for hidden stashes and treasures by using their phone or an old-school GPS.
The day will also include an opportunity for a picnic lunch and time to play on the multi-acre farm. Just bring your own device to find things with and $36 for a full family or $10 per person. Not bad for a whole day on the farm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.