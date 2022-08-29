As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends.
From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
As part of a fall series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here are a few ideas for spending time together over the next couple of weeks:
Explore Vaughn’s Gap Cave
For kiddos above 12, there’s a fun underground adventure awaiting at Warner Parks’ only cave.
Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, trained folks will bring supplies to go down into Vaughn’s Gap Cave. You must register ahead of time at [email protected], but the event is free.
Pickin’ in the Park at Harvey Park
At Harvey Park, bring the whole family for a free night of music and fun for Pickin’ in the Park in Spring Hill.
This festival welcomes folks to bring their own blankets, chairs, food and drinks to enjoy the last night of this outdoor music series.
Visit Downtown Presbyterian Church
In downtown Nashville, the Downtown Presbyterian Church is one of the oldest in Nashville. It has really beautiful and interesting decor inside — though your kids may not know what Egyptian Revival means, they’ll likely appreciate the color and drama as much as you will.
Tours are free, and The Peanut Shop is just a couple a couple blocks away. It’ll be worth the afternoon to take a tour at the church and spend a few bucks at the candy shop.
Live on the Green
Live on the Green is a different beast than it was when it first started, but it’s still a great free festival where families can all show up together.
This year headliner Sheryl Crow and folks like Yola, Jenny Lewis, Daisha McBride and The Shindellas, should make for an extremely fun experience. Bring the kids out for their first show, and you don’t have to feel guilty for leaving early after spending money on tickets.
Cars and Coffee of Spring Hill
Just tell the kids Lightning McQueen will be there, because he will be! At Cars and Coffee of Spring Hill, there’ll be tons of classic and exotic cars and a special appearance from the aforementioned car star
The event also includes coffee and Patty’s Pastries.
Maury County Fair
Over in Maury County, they’ll be kicking off their annual fair here soon, with lots of fun for the whole fam.
There’ll be a Monster Truck rally, junk car jump and run as well as motocross races, animal shows and, of course, carnival rides. It won’t be free, but the look on your kid’s face as a giant truck rides over top of another will be priceless
