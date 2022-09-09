September is absolutely packed with family-friendly events in the Middle Tennessee area. And it’s a wide spectrum in this week’s edition of Five Free and Cheap things: You can check out art for a good cause at Starry Night, learn some karate at a free workshop or take the whole family for an early Sunday morning meditation.
As part of our fall series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here are a few ideas for spending time together over the next couple of weeks:
Starry Night
At the Starry Night Fundraiser in the Centennial Art Center on Sept. 10, bring the family out to check out local performers and artists under the stars.
The event is free, but it is a fundraiser, and all funds raised will go toward supporting music, theater and art education in Nashville parks.
Karate For Concentration Free Community Workshop
Karate for Concentration offers a free session for children to learn focus and discipline to help them with concentration throughout the school day and life.
It’s being offered through Premier Martial Arts, and it is open to all elementary and middle school aged children in the area. Families must RSVP, and they promise kids will be able to break a board by the end of this first course.
Free Morning Family Meditation
On the second Sunday of each month, come to free your mind of the morning struggles throughout the school year.
In this free session, families are invited to build wellness skills and connect with the community through meditation.
Campin' In The Park
At Campin’ In The Park in Spring Hill, they boast the opportunity to get your kiddo away from their screens for a free night of camping.
Families can reserve a spot to tent camp at Fischer Park’s athletic fields the weekend of Sept. 24. Food and yard games from home are allowed, but there will also be some food truck options on site.
African Street Festival
Each September, the African American Cultural Alliance plans and hosts the free African Street Festival, which includes dance, music, drama, shopping and more.
On Sept. 16-18, there’ll be storytelling for children and adults alike and several opportunities to hear reggae tunes, hear lectures or shop at the festival at Hadley Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.