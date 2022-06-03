When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank.
Here are a few ways around Middle Tennessee to keep the kids busy:
Leiper’s Fork Lawnchair Theatre Free Movies
Bring your lawn chairs to the Leiper’s Fork Lawnchair Theatre, which is a rustic stage and building made with cedar logs right behind the Leiper’s Creek Art Gallery. All summer, they’ll host kid-friendly movies on Saturday nights at dusk.
The lineup for the movies this summer is as follows:
- June 4: Encanto
- June 18: Sing 2
- June 25: Clifford: The Big Red Dog
- July 9: Coco
- July 23: Dog
Kids Fishing Derby
Fishing isn’t exactly free — you’ll need a pole and some bait. But there’s a free Kids Fishing Derby this year in Gallatin that’s worth getting your outdoors-loving kids to. It’s free to compete and there are divisions for just about every age. Whether they win or not, they’ll take home a free goodie bag. The event coincides with Free Fishing Day in Tennessee, where kids under 15 can fish for free.
Folks must be registered by June 8 and the event is on June 11.
Juneteenth Celebration at the Tennessee State Library
In general, the Tennessee State Museum in downtown Nashville is a great bet for some free fun with the kids.
On June 11, they’ll have a special Juneteenth celebration, including a story time reading of Underground by Shane W. Evans. After the celebration, you can head over to run in the grass or play at the splash pad at the Bicentennial Mall.
StoryWalks all over Middle Tennessee
StoryWalks are outdoor reading and exercise experiences — a great option to burn some energy and foster your kid’s love of reading. Each walk has a different book, which is deconstructed and put on podiums or stakes along a trail for kids to find.
On June 21, a new book on the story walk will be revealed at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, but there are several all over Middle Tennessee that are just a Google search away.
Free Kid’s Saturdays at Plaza Mariachi
Each Saturday throughout June, Plaza Mariachi in Nashville hosts all kinds of free fun for kids. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. families can enjoy things like free face painting, a movie screening, free books, balloon animals, science demonstrations and more.
Every week is different, but you can check in on their Facebook the week before to get an idea of what they might have going on. And, of course, there’s always ice cream and food in the food court, but you’ll have to bring along some cash for that.
