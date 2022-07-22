Parents are likely to have their back-to-school countdown ready by now, but there’s still some low-cost summer fun to be had in Middle Tennessee.
As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
Storytime with Danica McKellar, author of Double Puppy Trouble
Your kids may have no idea who she is, but you definitely will. Danica McKellar, who portrayed Winnie on The Wonder Years, is better known these days for her wonderful children’s books.
McKellar will be at Parnassus Books for a free event July 30 where she will read her new children’s book Double Puppy Trouble. Her focus is on making math fun and engaging and she has several titles under her belt: Goodnight, Numbers, Ten Magic Butterflies and Math Doesn't Suck. You don’t have to tell the kids they are there to learn.
Cinderella Storytime
The Nashville Ballet is hosting a free storytime at the Old Hickory Branch of the Nashville Public Library. The Fairy Godmother from Cinderella will share the story of the young, mistreated stepdaughter, including her magical night with the slippers.
The storytime will include interactive movement for the kiddos, enchanted music and photographs from Nashville Ballet’s production of Cinderella.
Family Camp Out at Stoney Creek Farm
This one isn’t totally free, but $25 for a night out with the family under the stars this weekend isn’t too shabby.
At Stoney Creek Farm in Franklin, families invited to come spend an evening on the farm. The night will include games, smores and a presentation about nocturnal animals in the state. There will be food and drinks for sale, but families are welcome to bring their own snacks to the farm as well. If the kids have been begging to camp and you don’t want to drive totally into the woods to do it, here’s your chance.
Movies Under the Stars: Elf
The City of White House and the White House Chamber of Commerce are hosting a free screening of Elf on Friday evening at White House Municipal Park.
The night will include Christmas lights and holiday cheer, but unfortunately it will still be as hot as ever outside. Wear your own Christmas gear to get in the spirit.
Free Admission First Wednesdays at the National Museum of African American Music
Every first Wednesday of the month, the National Museum of African American Music offers free admission.
NMAAM gives deep insight into the history of Black music in America — everything from blues to jazz to R&B to rock ‘n’ roll and more. It’s a great last stop before the school year begins. The next free date is Wednesday, Aug. 3.
