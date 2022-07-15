We’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns, but there are still quite a few free family-friendly events going on to soothe the summer blues. From films to festivals, this week covers a lot of ground.
As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
Rachel Sumner: Dance Party
At the Inglewood location of the Nashville Public Library on Saturday morning, there’s a chance to get the kids moving inside. With temps up, it’s not a bad idea to have a few things to check out in the air conditioning.
Kids performer and musician Rachel Sumner will play music and teach kids to dance the twist, hula, monkey, swim and more. Come get a few wiggles out.
Sunset Movie Series: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
If you’re still down to be outside in the heat, but possibly in the night sky when it’s a bit cooler, there’s an opportunity to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in downtown Nashville for free.
On July 19, the movie will screen at the Assembly Food Hall downtown on the skydeck. The movie is free, but there’s all kinds of great local food there if you want to grab dinner and a show.
Outdoor Story Time
On the front lawn Fairytales Bookstore in the Five Points Alley Shops in Nashville, get out early and enjoy an outdoor story time in the morning every Tuesday and Friday and some Saturdays.
The next stories are slated for July 15, July 19 and July 23.
Splash Out!
Cool off in Murfreesboro at the Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department’s next Splash Out! on July 21. The department will have vehicles set up to spray at Old Fort Park on Old Fort Parkway on this date — kids should come in clothes and shoes they can get wet in and a towel to dry off. Parents must attend with their children. This is the last chance of the summer to check one of these out.
Lynnville Blackberry Festival
On Saturday, come celebrate the delicious blackberry in Lynnville at the annual Lynnville Blackberry Festival.
The festival begins at 7 a.m. and includes live entertainment, vendors and a farmers market with plenty of berries. The kids will love the giant waterslide. There will also be a Porsche show at 12:30 p.m. for the kiddos who love cars and the live music starts at 10 a.m.
