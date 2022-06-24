It’s just nearing the first month of summer break, and we know it is a challenge to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank.
As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
National Pollinator Week: Shelby Bottoms Jr. Naturalist Activity
In honor of National Pollinator Week from June 20-26, Shelby Bottoms in Nashville is hosting an event on June 25 to learn about insects and pollinators in the park.
The site-specific Junior Naturalist Activity Book, which seeks to connect kids to the natural world, will be unveiled that day. And attendees will “seek out a few mysteries” in exploration around the nature center and park.
Caffeine & Chrome
On June 25, Gateway Classic Cars is inviting folks in from 9 a.m. to noon to check out its museum of classic, exotic and muscle cars. The event is family friendly and includes pastries and coffee while supplies last.
Families can bring their own cars — any make or model — or just come and take a gander at what others in the community bring out to show off.
Experience Spring Hill
At Summit High School on June 25, the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Experience Spring Hill, an annual celebration of the community.
The event is free, but there will be several restaurants, shops and vendors available, too. Kids can look forward to a photo booth, face painting, virtual reality games, a bounce house and visits from cartoon characters.
Picking and Picking Some More
If you love to pick berries, pick on a guitar or watch and listen as others do, Shelby Bottoms is hosting Picking and Picking Some More on June 25. The event encourages folks to come and share their favorite bluegrass, country, blues or old-time music with others.
Attendees can also bring a small container to collect wild blackberries at the park or bring some of your own to share.
Farm Fun Days
On July 9 and July 16, the Tennessee Agricultural Museum near Ellington Agricultural Center will have a special event for families called Farm Fun days. It will include live music, farm animals, craftsmen and several demonstrations.
The Nashville Puppet Truck will have shows at the event on July 16 and the Metro Nashville Mounted Patrol, whose horses live there, will have horse training demos on both days.
