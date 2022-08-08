The kids in Williamson County may have gone back to school Aug. 5, but there is still some free summer fun to be had in the area.
As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
Home Depot Workshops
If your kiddo is into building things and loves a trip to the hardware store, check out Home Depot’s free first Saturday projects for kids.
This time, kids will be building a summer camper and mini car to pull it. You have to reserve a spot first, and most locations participate.
Back to School Event with Nashville SC
At Carter-Lawrence Engineering Elementary is joining the Nashville Soccer Club for a free day of activities.
The event offers free school supplies and backpacks. Nashville SC will also bring family-friendly soccer activities like inflatable soccer pitches, 3v3 tournaments and soccer skill-drills.
Community Pop-Up: Banjo Show And Tell With Miss Robin
At the North Branch of the Nashville Public Library, there’s a free hands-on banjo workshop Robin Rudy of Miss Robin’s Musical Farm. Miss Robin will give a demonstration and there will be dancing.
All are welcome, but this event would be perfect for kids aged 7, according to organizers.
Tomato Arts Fest
The best part of the free Tomato Arts Fest on the weekend of Aug. 12 is the parade. Don’t miss that if you plan to bring the kiddos out.
But there are a ton of free fun things going on each year, from concerts to opportunities to make art and more.
Board Game Bonanza
Do you have the kind of kid who begs to play a board game over and over again? Brentwood Library has a perfect free event for the gamer in your family.
The library provides the games (they say everything from Monopoly to Settlers of Catan) and the event is open to kids aged 6-12.
