It has likely been a challenge to keep the kids busy this summer. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank.
As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
String City: Nashville’s Tradition of Music and Puppetry
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is just lovely, but it can be expensive if you’ve got a family. The event String City: Nashville’s Tradition of Music and Puppetry is a fine way to get the experience. Kids under 18 from select counties in Tennessee receive free admission for the event, which runs several times through July 9, and up to two adults with the kids will get 25 percent off of admission.
The show uses marionettes, rod puppetry and shadow animation to show music’s influence on Nashville over the years. The show has almost 100 puppets, including appearances from the puppet forms of Johnny Cash, Taylor Swift and the Staple Singers. There will also be a puppet making activity inspired by String City from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. each day there is a show scheduled.
Live on the Lawn
At the Sarah Kelly Music School on the second and fourth Friday evening of each week through September, they’ll offer free live music on the lawn at CityPark in Brentwood.
Sarah Kelly’s school focuses on teaching all skills related to making music, from production to performance.
Shakespeare Allowed!
At Shakespeare Allowed! the Nashville Shakespeare Festival invites folks of all ages to read every play Shakespeare wrote out loud. Once a month, a group gathers at the Nashville Public Library in downtown Nashville — 12 folks sit inside the circle to read and everyone else sits outside and listens as one play a week is read. There’s one swap in the middle of each session to allow more people a turn to read.
There are several opportunities through 2024 to jump in — you don’t have to come and read them all, but you can pick a favorite and come follow along. There are also virtual options.
Tennessee Storytime
The Tennessee State Museum always has a great lineup of story sessions for youngsters, and this summer it’ll pay to have a few indoor activities in your back pocket for super hot days.
Over the next few weeks, they’ll read Blue Sky White Stars (July 2); Nugget and Fang (July 9), Jabari Jumps (July 16), Look Up with Me (July 23) and The Spiffiest Giant in Town (July 30). After storytime, the family can stay and play in the children’s area or check out the rest of the museum in glorious air conditioning.
Marvel Movie Marathon
Beginning July 5 at the Bordeaux location of the Nashville Public Library, they’ll be screening all of the Marvel movies in chronological order beginning with Captain America: The First Avenger. A new move will be shown every Tuesday and Wednesday through Aug 3.
